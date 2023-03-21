PML announces Impact 2023 winners

PML Group has announced Ireland’s top out of home campaigns for 2023 with McDonald’s, Bank of Ireland and Guinness among the winners. The OOH agency partnered with Ipsos to research the effectiveness of more than 800 outdoor campaigns last year. The 12 winners are drawn from various categories, including finance, telco and retail and confectionery.

The An Post Christmas Tin-Man was the best services campaign, while the festive season was also a winning theme for Cadbury and its Secret Santa initiative. Centra came out on top in retail for the use of outdoor in promoting ‘nights in’ snacks. Taxi app Free Now use of public transport and Disney’s summer schedule won out in the entertainment and media.

Back-to-back winners for 2022 and 2023 included Bank of Ireland, Cadbury and Virgin Media. The 12 awards are shared between five media agencies, with Carat and PHD picking up three apiece and Starcom, OMD and Zenith with two each. Irish creative agencies that managed to pick up awards include Publicis, TBWA\Dublin, BBDO, Oliver and Droga5.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group, said 2022 was a huge year for out of home. “Big brands reconnected with audiences through strong, impactful messaging on both classic and digital formats. The approach is evident among the winners, delivering a potent mix of smart media choice and creative excellence. Congratulations to all involved.”

The independent research, carried out across all 26 OOH cycles of last year, measured key effectiveness metrics such as recall, creative rating, message understanding, relevance, and call to action. About 8,000 Dublin adults participated in the programme. Winning campaigns were the best in class by category, based on campaign awareness and creative impact.

ADVERT

The full list of the PML Group Impact Awards winners:

ALCOHOL

Guinness/PHD/Source OOH

CONFECTIONERY

Cadbury/Carat/PML

DINING

McDonald’s/Zenith/Source OOH

FINANCE

Bank of Ireland/Carat/Oliver/PML

FOOD

Kellogg’s/Carat/Double D creative/PML

PERSONAL CARE & WELLNESS

Panadol/PHD/RTÉ/Source OOH

ENTERTAINMENT & MEDIA

Disney+/Zenith/BBDO Dublin/Source OOH

RETAIL

Centra/Starcom/TBWA Dublin/Source OOH

TELECOMS

Virgin Media/OMD/Publicis/PML

SOFT DRINKS

Pepsi Max/OMD/Source OOH

TOURISM & TRAVEL

FREE NOW/PHD/Droga5/Source OOH

SERVICES

An Post/Starcom/Folk WT/Source OOH

The full list of winners and posters will feature in the April issue of Marketing.ie magazine