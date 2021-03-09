PML Group announces Poster Impact winners

The winner of this year’s Poster Impact awards have been announced by PML Group following a research study commissioned by the specialist and involving interviews by Ipsos MRBI of 6,000 Irish consumers. They were asked to comment on 800 campaigns from last year. The effectiveness scores are based on consumers campaign recall and creative ratings.

AIB and its agencies Starcom and Rothco won the financial services category. Carat and The Public House was the confectionery category winner for Mondelez and Cadbury’s Dairy Milk. Lidl and its agency Mediaworks won the supermarkets category for its ‘Here Comes Summer! poster. Mediaworks also won the media category along with BBDO for Disney.

Kraft Heinz and its agencies Starcom and Folk Wunderman Thompson came out on top in the food category, while the HSE won the public advisory category with work by Spark Foundry and TBWA\Dublin. Mediaworks and Leo Burnett created the best campaign for McDonald’s in the fast food category. OMD and V360 won out in soft drinks for PepsiCo.

Diageo’s Rockshore Light lager ’73 Calories Per Bottle’ saw PHD and BBDO Dublin won the beers and ciders category. Virgin Media ‘ The Faster Just Got Faster’ broadband campaign took the telecom category for OMD, Publicis and Oliver. This year’s award winners feature exclusively in the March issue of Marketing.ie magazine.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group, said that although 2020 was unique for many reasons, it was great to have such a strong set of winners with a combination of powerful, eye-catching creative and strategic format selection and placement. “As a result, Dubliners were engaged and entertained. Congratulations to all concerned,” he added.

Above: The Heinz Beans poster in Glasthule by Starcom and Folk Wunderman Thompson