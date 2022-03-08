PML Group rolls out Impact Awards winners

Personalities, summer vibes, sustainability and event-based marketing were common themes among the ten winning out of home (OOH) campaigns in this year’s PML Group Impact Awards. The awards are selected from more than 800 OOH campaigns with research by Ipsos MRBI. The list of winners feature in full exclusively in the March issue of Marketing.ie.

Media effectiveness in terms of recall and creative impact measured by design rating are the metrics used to establish the winning campaigns. The Impact programme has for many years shown how effective celebrities and personalities can be when used in OOH marketing, including Baz Ashmawy (pictured) for Bank of Ireland and Valeo Foods use of Paul McGrath.

The legendary footballer fronted for Chef sauces. Since its launch, weather, the outdoors and location have been key strategic themes in Rockshore campaigns – ideal lines for OOH. The simple summer message and attractive photography created by BBDO Dublin was perfect for a high impact billboard and helped the brand win the alcohol category.

Streaming

A mix of well-known faces and a summer message also took Disney+ to the media award, for its summer streaming campaign. No event or season is more competitive for brands than Christmas. Brands invest heavily across media to drive footfall, so kudos to Cadbury and Dunnes Stores, winners in the confectionery and supermarket categories respectively.

Sustainability is high on the agenda of consumers and brands alike and outdoor, with a tangible presence in the physical world, can help brands communicate their values. Pepsi Max highlighted its 100 per cent recycled bottle and included a call to action on recycling, crucial for a product that can be consumed on the go and so often in outdoor settings.

Virgin Media highlighted Ireland’s fastest broadband network, Curry’s emphasised its free delivery in their mega sale. For McDonald’s, a picture paints a thousand words as they called on double Big Mac fans. Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group, said out of home advertising is in the business of attention, building emotional ties between brands and people.

Winners:

Media

Disney/Mediaworks/BBDO/Source OOH

Supermarkets

Dunnes Stores/Carat/PML

Confectionery

Mondeléz Cadbury’s/Carat/VCCP/PML

Dining

McDonald’s/Mediaworks/Leo Burnett/Source OOH

Retail

Currys/Starcom/Source OOH

Alcohol

Diageo’s Rockshore/PHD/BBDO/Source OOH

Soft drinks

Pepsi Max/OMD/Source OOH

Telecoms

Virgin Media/OMD/Publicis & Oliver/PML

Food

Valeo Foods’ Chef Sauces/OMD/Havas/Source OOH

Financial services

Bank of Ireland/Carat/Grey London/PML

