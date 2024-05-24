PML partners with Uefa for Dublin final

Out of home specialist PML Group partnered with the Uefa European football body as the preferred Irish OOH partner enabling the Europa League sponsors to get in front of the local audience as a reported 48,000 fans flocked to Lansdowne Road for the final between German side Bayer Leverkusen and Italy’s Atalanta at the Aviva Stadium. The campaign included digital elements planned with Dublin City Council and Core’s Spark Foundry.

Ads were live with sponsor and team messaging beside key touchpoints en route to the stadium, allowing the brand to engage fans in relevant and context-specific ways. PML’s Maps inventory and audience visualisation platform allowed for the placement of formats that hit consumers head-on, lighting up the path to the ground. Stadium perimeter OOH meant fans were targeted by large format roadside screens disembarking proximal train stations.

Hat-trick

At the stadium itself, an OOH hat-trick mirrored that of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, as the team ended Bayer Leverkusen’s near invincible season with a 3-0 win. “Our team worked with Uefa, DCC and Spark Foundry to activate OOH media around such a special event for the city,” Darren Greene, director of PML, said. “Outdoors is where we live, and events like the Europa League final provides the ideal platform to showcase OOH’s power.”