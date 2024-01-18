PML points to food brands’ appetite for OOH

In its 2023 Watch market review, PML Group reports that food brands showed a strong appetite for out of home (OOH) advertising, increasing their display value by 40 per cent last year. Among the most active advertisers were Tirlán (formerly Glanbia), up 46 per cent; Kraft Heinz, up 245 per cent) and Valeo Foods, up 43 per cent, three brands that availed of roadside and retail environments to influence shoppers close to point of purchase.

Promotion agencies such as Bord Bia, the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Love Irish Food used the medium on a broader basis, to raise sector awareness. Growth in other areas of consumer packaged goods was witnessed in confectionery, snacking (up 19 per cent) and across soft drinks brands, which recorded a rise of eight per cent. The retail outlets sector maintained its position as the top market with a 13 per cent share of voice.

The increasing time spent out of home is reflected in the growth in display in other categories including fast food restaurants (up 18 per cent), tourism and travel (plus 33 per cent), motors (plus 59 per cent) and cinema releases, up 21 per cent. Diageo maintained its position as the leading advertiser on OOH in 2023 followed by Sky, Mondeléz and McDonald’s. Musgrave was the top supermarket chain with campaigns for SuperValu and Centra.

Commenting on the analysis, Geoff Lyons, chief executive, PML Group, said last year again positioned OOH in a strong position as marketers now start a new year. Lyons said: “The OOH canvass found across the country is primed and ready to drive more attention in 2024. Expanding digital networks add vibrancy and increased flexibility, complementing an evolving classic portfolio of high-quality creative platforms.”

PML Group’s Watch market intelligence is based on display value at rate card.

To read the full report, click on https://pmlgroup.ie/content/watch_2023/