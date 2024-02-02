PML posters now fully recyclable

Out of home specialist PML Group has extended its commitment to a greener and more sustainable future by partnering with Horizon Digital Print (HDP) in an initiative which sees them deliver fully recycled and recyclable paper across all roadside print formats. These include 6 Sheets, 48 Sheets, 96 Sheets and Golden Squares. It is the latest in a series of positive and proactive OOH industry responses to the climate crisis.

Other recent initiatives relate to energy use, printing, lighting, digitisation, amenities, green transport provision and operational procedures. In 2021, PML became the first OOH company to launch fully recycled materials for 6 Sheets and establish best practice in printing operations with HDP. In addition, PML Group clients’ posters are all printed using certified material from well managed FSC® certified forests.

All posters are also printed with water-based Green Guard Gold certified inks using machines which minimise electricity and reduce waste. With this announcement, large format roadside are now added to the process. In 2023, HDP won the manufacturer award at The Green Awards. Geoff Lyons, CEO, PML Group, said: “Our attention is on driving sustainable initiatives that help with one of the most pressing issues of our generation.”

Photo: Geoff Lyons, CEO and Karen Claxton, group investment director, PML Group