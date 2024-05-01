PML reports OOH spend up by a fifth

PML Group’s Watch market intelligence points to a 20 per cent increase in the value of out of home (OOH) spend in the first quarter of 2024. The strong uptick in advertiser investment in the medium is evident across classic, transport and digital OOH formats and represents the sector’s best annual start for some years. Q1 bursts for TV and streaming services supercharged the media category with a hefty 199 per cent display value increase.

As the move away from traditional content consumption continues in favour of on-demand, the newly launched Vodafone TV Play and Sky Stream commanded 39 per cent and 34 per cent of the sector’s share of voice (SOV), complemented by substantial rises for Disney and Amazon streaming services. The Pepsi Max was a standout brand refresh, complete with the Convention Centre wrap, Connolly Station sound tunnel and bus shelter wraps.

Stores

Retail remains the biggest medium category with a 13 per cent SOV, led by supermarkets and convenience stores, which accounts for two thirds of the sector. Lidl leads with a 25 per cent SOV and a doubling year-on-year increase in investment, followed by Dunnes Stores at 18 per cent SOV with a 118 per cent display value increase. The QSR sector is topped by McDonald’s with a 61 per cent SOV and 29 per cent rise in display value.

KFC and Just Eat contributed to the category’s 13 per cent growth, with 12 per cent and 11 per cent increases respectively. The first quarter was notable for a significant increase in public advisory, political and civic information campaigns. These included RSA, Departments of Environment and Foreign Affairs, the Electoral Commission, and the Environmental Protection Agency. The campaigns speak to the trust and reach of OOH media.

Biggest percentage year-on-year increases in display value among the top 10 categories are media (up 199 per cent), tourism and travel (+63 per cent) and political and advisory (+35 per cent). The display value of the top 10 categories on OOH was up 29 per cent on last year’s Q1.

Largest

Diageo was the largest advertising on outdoor with visible activity for its Guinness 0.0, Rockshore and Smirnoff brands. McDonald’s was second with activity for its new Winning Sips campaign, Eurosaver, and the McSpicy x Franks Red Hot launch. Mondelēz activity for its Cadbury confectionery brand included Dairy Milk’s 200th anniversary and Crème Egg with additional activity for Oreo and Toblerone.

Supermarkets make an appearance in the top ten in the form of Dunnes Stores and Lidl, while Vodafone and Sky reflect the large increases in TV and streaming spend. The National Lottery, Unilever and RSA also feature among the top ten. The ten brands increased their OOH display value by an average of 60 per cent in the first quarter versus the same period last year.