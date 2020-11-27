PML research shows local power of ads

PML Group has published analysis of aggregated research results of more than 400 OOH campaigns that have been active during some form of restriction associated with the pandemic since March 2020. Across all key metrics, including recall, relevance, understanding and call to action, campaigns have performed better in 2020 than in the same period 2019.

All campaigns were researched as part of the OOH agency’s Poster Impact programme, which includes more than 1,000 campaigns each year. Recall levels across all main formats such as billboards, buses and 6 Sheets has increased on 2019. Average recall for these formats is indexing between 107 and 112 versus last year.

Similarly, when looking at environments it is the same story – improved recall across retail, roadside and transport environments. New research commissioned by PML Group and carried out independently by Ipsos MRBI helps explain these improvements by giving fresh insights into consumers’ relationships with their locality and OOH role.

It showed that 72 per cent of adults agree that they pay more attention to what is happening in their local area these days, reaching 84 per cent among 45-54 year olds. People are tuned in and attentive to their surroundings now, perhaps more so than any point in recent years.

For instance, 71 per cent of females and 76 per cent of those living in south county Dublin say they are more likely to notice OOH posters and screens as they go about their local area these days. Some 64 per cent believe outdoor ads are a part of the everyday fabric of a local area.

But perhaps most significantly for brands is the contention among half the respondents that they feel more connected with brands that use outdoor advertising these days, rising to 59 per cent of 35-44 year olds. Mobility data was monitored closely, reacted to changing government restrictions in terms of retail and hospitality, with suitable adjustments.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group, said the ongoing Poster Impact findings prove buses are as effective an advertising channel in towns and villages as they are in city centres. “Classic billboards, digital screens and bus shelters are shown to grab attention as much in Dublin 11 and 12 as Dublin 1 and 2,” Harmon added.