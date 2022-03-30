Purpose Disruptors to host change debate

A network of advertising and marketing executives addressing climate change issues will host a discussion about the changes happening across the industry and how sustainable practices are being introduced by both agencies and clients. The Purpose Disruptors’ online session is titled ‘How Change Happens – Stories of Positive Change in Irish Adland’.
Purpose Disruptors seek to reshape and promote attitudes, lifestyles, behaviours and brands aligned with a net zero world by 2030. The aim is to create a visible, large-scale, bottom-up movement within the industry to act in solidarity to meaningfully tackle climate change. In the one-hour lunchtime session, three speakers will share their experiences of driving change.
Speakers:
- Laura Costello, strategy director , people and planet, Thinkhouse. Costello is the strategic lead for purpose-driven briefs with agency’s Youth Lab and leads the integration of sustainable practice across the company through training programmes and environmental reports.
- Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson. Fitzmaurice is part of Folk’s sustainability leadership team, responsible for driving practices and progress through client work. She developed Adapt, a proprietary tool that allows clients to reimagine their business in a zero-carbon world.
- Dave Bruen, managing partner, Mindshare. Bruen leads GroupM’s sustainability programme, a series of workstreams focused on embedding sustainable practices.
- The session moderator is Colette Henry, strategic communications director and sustainability lead at Rothco|Accenture Interactive.
To join the discussion from 12.30pm-1.30pm on Thursday, April 12