Purpose Disruptors to host change debate

A network of advertising and marketing executives addressing climate change issues will host a discussion about the changes happening across the industry and how sustainable practices are being introduced by both agencies and clients. The Purpose Disruptors’ online session is titled ‘How Change Happens – Stories of Positive Change in Irish Adland’.

Purpose Disruptors seek to reshape and promote attitudes, lifestyles, behaviours and brands aligned with a net zero world by 2030. The aim is to create a visible, large-scale, bottom-up movement within the industry to act in solidarity to meaningfully tackle climate change. In the one-hour lunchtime session, three speakers will share their experiences of driving change.

Speakers:

Laura Costello, strategy director , people and planet, Thinkhouse. Costello is the strategic lead for purpose-driven briefs with agency’s Youth Lab and leads the integration of sustainable practice across the company through training programmes and environmental reports.

Eimear Fitzmaurice, head of planning, Folk Wunderman Thompson. Fitzmaurice is part of Folk’s sustainability leadership team, responsible for driving practices and progress through client work. She developed Adapt, a proprietary tool that allows clients to reimagine their business in a zero-carbon world.

Dave Bruen, managing partner, Mindshare. Bruen leads GroupM’s sustainability programme, a series of workstreams focused on embedding sustainable practices.

The session moderator is Colette Henry, strategic communications director and sustainability lead at Rothco|Accenture Interactive.

To join the discussion from 12.30pm-1.30pm on Thursday, April 12, register here