Power promoted to CCO at IRFU

Padraig Power has been appointed chief commercial officer (COO) at the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU). He joined the IRFU as marketing manager in 2000 and became commercial and marketing director in 2008. He has developed and manages the IRFU’s sponsorship portfolios which include deals with Vodafone, Canterbury, Guinness, Aviva and Aer Lingus.

As well as commercial and sponsorship deals, he will now be responsible for the management of the IRFU brand and the development of revenue streams from new sources in the digital arena, including broadcast, gaming and licensing, ticketing and events. He previously worked with Independent News & Media and in promotions with Renaissance.