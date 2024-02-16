Power takes on marketing at Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland has appointed Aidan Power to the position of director of marketing. He succeeds Louise Finnegan who stepped up in an acting capacity when Mark Henry moved to TU Dublin as head of marketing. Finnegan herself will soon leave Tourism Ireland. Power was previously director of marketing, communications and corporate affairs at KBC Bank, and before that worked at EBS Building Society and the Musgrave group.

Power will take up the contract post at the end of February and will be based in in Dublin. He will be responsible for strategy and insights, marketing communications, creative and media strategy, and partnerships aimed at increasing the value of overseas tourism on the island of Ireland. He will lead the development of content and collaborate with the body’s international teams, as well as with tourism industry and Government partners.

Movers

Elsewhere on the movers front, the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI) has appointed Amy O’Shaughnessy to its complaints committee. She works in marketing at Energia, where she leads on brand strategy and positioning, creative development, media, PR, sponsorship and internal communications. She has worked with Energia for over a decade, and was formerly marketing acquisitions and sponsorship manager.

O’Shaughnessy has won several awards for advertising and sponsorship effectiveness, including the Gradam Margaíochta le Gaeilge at the 2020 All Ireland Marketing Awards organised by the Marketing Institute. She was included in the Sport for Business 50 Women of Influence in Irish Sport 2023 list. She is a graduate of DCU with a BA in communications, and also holds diplomas in digital marketing and event management.