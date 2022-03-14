PP ads dominate at Dublin Airport

Irish racegoers heading to the Cheltenham race meeting this week will find it impossible to avoid the Paddy Power ads dominating Dublin Airport. Actor Colm Meaney, retired jump jockey Ruby Walsh and former footballer-turned-pundit Peter Crouch feature in the ads highlighting the four-day festival with Digital Skyscreen and Blue Lifts formats in T1 and T2.

The ads run the entire length of T1’s Digital Sky Screen with video content.

The ‘Irish Are Coming’ campaign plays on the age-old rivalry between Ireland and England with Meaney extolling the virtues of Ireland’s best steeplechase horses competing for top honours on English turf. Walsh and Crouch pretend to race against one another on screen as the question is posed: “Will Ireland resign supreme, or will the Brits spoil the party?

The campaign was planned by Core’s Mediaworks and PML Group’s Source out of home.