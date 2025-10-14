PR agency &Smyth earns B Corp

&Smyth, an award-winning PR agency based in Sligo and Dublin, is now a certified B Corporation. The agency has joined a global community of organisations that use business as a force for good while meeting high standards of social and environmental impact. &Smyth was founded in 2013 by Gemma Smyth.

The agency is now among a small number of certified B Corp PR agencies based in Ireland, joining Thinkhouse, Cullen Communications and Cork-based Springboard Communications. The ‘B’ in ‘B Corp’ stands for ‘Benefit for All’ and those with the certification are legally required to benefit workers, communities, stakeholders and the wider world.

Purpose

Awarded by non-profit organisation B Lab, the accreditation recognises companies that balance profit with purpose and use their platforms for positive change. In Ireland, fewer than 100 businesses hold the cert. &Smyth clients include Airfield Estate, Bord Bia, Glenilen Farm, Good4U, Loughnanes of Galway, MSD Animal Health and Nuffield Ireland.