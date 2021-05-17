PR agency Weber Shandwick rebrands as Káno

Weber Shandwick Ireland has rebranded as Káno Communications following the agency’s MBO by managing director Siobhan Molloy (above) for an undisclosed sum last September. Now an independent full-service PR agency, it remains Irish partner to the Weber Shandwick network, which is part of Interpublic-IPG and whose slogan is ‘We Solve’.

The rebrand was inspired by the ancient Greek word ‘káno’, meaning ‘doing and making’, which Molloy said reflects the agency’s ‘can do’ attitude. “We’re the same expert team of communications professionals with a deep commitment to creativity and client partnerships to deliver programmes across digital, social and traditional media,” she said.

Co-founded over 30 years ago as Financial & Corporate Communications (FCC) by Eileen Gleeson and Mary McCarthy, the business became part of Weber Shandwick in 2000 and a network partner 20 years later. Local clients include Nestlé, the Irish Hotels Federation (IHF), Ericsson, Amazon Prime, Ardmore Film Studios and WaterWipes.

Molloy joined the agency in a senior role in 1997 from Carr Communications, before becoming managing director in 2004. She was made a fellow of the PRII in recent years. The Weber Shandwick deal followed Drury Porter Novelli’s MBO from Omnicom, where the local directors are Anne-Marie Curran, Billy Murphy, Sinead Birt and Paddy Hughes.