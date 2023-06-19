PR campaigns honoured with awards

The Awards for Excellence in Public Relations were presented at an event in the Round Room at the Mansion House. The awards are jointly hosted by the Public Relations Consultants Association Ireland (PRCA) and the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) to recognise the best in Irish PR, public affairs and internal communications.

Heineken won best internal communications for its sustainability engagement campaign among its employees in Ireland. Murray Consultants was the agency. Family Carers Ireland won for its issues-led campaign highlighting the pressures on carers. MKC was the agency involved. Drury won a consumer award for the launch of the Lego Store in Dublin.

Google Ireland, working with Methods+Mastery, part of FleishmanHillard, won a corporate communication award for a B2B campaign. The HSE won the award for the best public information campaign for its drug monitoring scheme at festivals. An Garda Síochána won best PR event for their media conference on the taken against the Kinahan crime gang.

Agencies

The Department of Foreign Affairs won the in-house team award. FleishmanHillard and Springboard Communications won the PRCA agencies of the year awards, for larger and smaller agencies respectively. The young communications professional of the year award went to Sophie Boucher of Legacy Communications.

Other winners include Lidl, The Irish Postmasters Union, Fresh Cuts, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Boots Ireland and the Irish Network of Gynaecological Oncology. The winners across 25 categories were selected from almost 200 entries. One-fifth of the entries came from in-house teams, including those working in the public sector, charities and the public service.

The full winners list is available here

Martina Quinn, chairperson, PRCA Ireland pictured presenting the young communications professional of the year award to Sophie Boucher of Legacy Communications