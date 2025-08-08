PR firm Conjure hires Viv Murphy

Conjure Communications, the PR agency founded by Anthony O’Brien Bedford, marks four years in business this year with the addition of a new senior hire following a series of new business wins. Viv Murphy joins Conjure as an account director having worked elsewhere in PR at Legacy Communications, Unique Media and Jailbird Communications.

Clients

Murphy’s previous clients included Glenisk, Pieta House, Teeling Whiskey, An Post Irish Book Awards, Salsa Jeans, Advertising Standards Authority and Core. Conjure’s clients include Thérapie Clinic, Gourmet Food Parlour and Arboretum. Recent new business wins include U Store It, Shomera, Luxury Exchange, AgeLess and Roganstown Hotel & Country Club.

O’Brien Bedford previously worked at Legacy Communications and Yellow Machine.