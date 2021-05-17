PR firm Elevate to host media webinar

Elevate PR, run by Emma Kelly (pictured), will host a free webinar, entitled ‘The Future of the Media’, later this month. At a time of major change brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, an industry panel will explore the various trends which are impacting on the the Irish media landscape and try to shed some light on what the future might hold.

The panel includes Klara Heron, editor, Irish Country Magazine, Samantha McCaughren, business editor, Sunday Independent, Dominique McMullan, editorial director at Image Media, and Margaret E Ward, founder of Women on Air. For over a year, Elevate PR has shared content aimed at getting under the skin of trends that influence consumer behaviour.

The webinar is one of six online events on future trends in ecommerce, food, content, beauty and personal care and retail. This summer, Elevate PR is 20 years in business. To mark the milestone, the agency launched an IGTV series, The New PR Toolkit, covering photography, pop-up shops, desk drops, the PR brief, virtual events and measurement and evaluation.

To register for ‘The Future of the Media’ webinar at 11am on Tuesday, May 25, click here