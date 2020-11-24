PR man rebrands agency as Relevant

After undergoing a full re-evaluation of his business, PR consultant David O’Brien has changed the name of his agency from Commsolver to Relevant. With a new name and look comes a new vision and service offering from an agency that specialises in corporate, B2B and B2C communications and has a 20-year track record in Ireland and the UK.

Relevant’s clients range from multinationals to SMEs and start-ups to professional services firms and industry bodies. They include An Post Insurance, Boys+Girls, law firm Philip Lee, operations management and planning experts, Xcentuate, ecommerce firm Monsoon Consulting, The Analytics Institute and Mail Metrics.

O’Brien said that 2020 has been a year of immense change.

“Inspired by the first lockdown, I took the time to think about my own business, how I could build on its strengths and expertise while reflecting the needs of Ireland Inc,” O’Brien said. “With a philosophy of ‘We tell the story, you make the news’, the name Relevant is a statement of purpose and does exactly what it says on the tin.”

For brand owners and organisations who have limited resources but want communications on ad hoc basis, Relevant PR has a new online eStore, which O’Brien sees as a first for a PR agency in Ireland. O’Brien hired art director Paudge Donaghy and web developer Andre Clarke of NuHouse Design to help with the agency rebrand.