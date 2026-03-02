PRCA elects new board of directors

The Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA) has appointed a new board of directors that includes Sonia Harris Pope, Harris PR; Niamh Hopkins, Legacy Communications and Martyn Rosney of Reputation Inc. Chair Martina Quinn of Alice PR, Justin Bowers of Keating and Susie Horgan of Springboard Communications have stepped down.

The new board members will serve alongside chair Brian Harrison of MKC Communications, treasurer Claire Feely of Elevate PR, Kathryn Byrne of Limelight Communications, Sarah O’Connor (above) of WH and Drury’s Michelle McCoy. The PRCA represents 38 agencies, championing the impact of PR and its estimated €50 million contribution to the economy.