PRCA puts Spotlight on awards show

The Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA) has rebranded its Excellence in PR awards competition as the Spotlight Awards for Excellence in Communications. The awards have run for over 30 years. Brian Harrison (pictured), PRCA chair and managing director of MKC, said the awards celebrate the value and impact of PR.

He said practitioners add value through strategic insight, creativity, and measurable results – from shaping reputations and influencing behaviour to driving business growth and societal change. The awards comprise 24 categories (see below) with a judging panel chaired by Crispin Manners, former PRCA chairman in the UK.

The judging panel includes Chloe Brennan, Matchstick Talent Agency; Andy Green, Story Starts Here; Geraldine Herbert, motoring journalist and broadcaster; Thomas Kelly, DCU; Eoin Kennedy, PR consultant; Geoff Lyons, PML Group; Padraig McKeon, PR consultant and lecturer; Alllison Morris, Belfast Telegraph; Andras Sztaniszlav, ICCO; Florence White, Uisce Eireann; Nikki Gallagher, IBEC and Gillian Nelis, Business Post.

The awards are open to PR agencies, sole traders and in-house PR teams, as well as in-house PR teams that have collaborated with PR agencies or sole traders. Entries close on Tuesday, April 15 and the cost per entry is €200. A shortlist will be announced on May 20. The awards ceremony will be held in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, June 20.

PRCA Spotlight Awards for Excellence in Communications

Categories