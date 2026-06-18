PRCA to honour FH’s Rhona Blake

Rhona Blake, managing director of FleishmanHillard Ireland and one of the most respected and influential figures in Irish PR and communications circles, is to be inducted into the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA) Hall of Fame 2026, in recognition of her “outstanding contribution” to the PR profession in Ireland.

In a statement, the PRCA said that through her service as chair of the association, her commitment to professional standards, and her embrace of innovation and relationship building, Blake has helped drive lasting change across the industry. “Few individuals have left such an indelible mark on the development of modern public relations in Ireland,” it was noted.

The PRCA Hall of Fame is designed to recognise individuals who have made “an exceptional and lasting contribution to the public relations and communications profession in Ireland. Blake’s induction will be marked at an event in the Shelbourne Hotel on Thursday, June 25.