Premier Sport to show six EPL games

Premier Sports is to broadcast six exclusive live Saturday 3pm English Premier League (EPL) fixtures in August and September starting with Champions League winners Chelsea’s home match at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace in what will be Patrick Vieira’s first league game as manager on August 14. Chelsea are seen as a lead contender for the EPL.

The following weekend sees former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez and his Everton side travel to Elland Road with Leeds United aiming to build on last season’s impressive return to the first Premier League season. The last league game Benitez played at Elland Road was a 2-0 win for his then Newcastle side in 2016 as the Magpies were later promoted that season.

At the end of August, Premier Sports will show new boys Norwich City as they host Leicester City. The Canaries, who are favourites for the drop this season, face Liverpool and EPL champions Manchester City before Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester pay a visit to Carrow Road. Manchester United will be live twice in one month on Premier Sports, first on September 11.

New signing

They will face former Man U defender Steve Bruce’s Newcastle. On September 25, England midfielder Jack Grealish and Aston Villa make the trip to Old Trafford. The recent signing of Jadon Sancho by Man Utd will have the club’s Irish fans excited at finally seeing the striker in a red shirt, following his €85 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Sandwiched between these two games is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on September 18. Liverpool had a poor season by their high standards, albeit still finishing in third place and qualifying for the Champions League. However, Jurgen Klopp is setting his sights on a second Premier League title in three seasons.

Full Premier Sports TV fixtures:

August 14: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

August 21: Leeds United v Everton

August 28: Norwich City v Leicester City

September 11: Manchester United v Newcastle United

September 18: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

September 25: Manchester United v Aston Villa

Premier Sports 1 and 2 are available in Ireland on Sky channel numbers 412 and 429 through packages on Now.

Formed in 2009, Premier Sports broadcasts in the Republic of Ireland since 2019 with live and exclusive rights to the Premier League, La Liga TV, Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup, NHL, Nascar and BoxNation.

Pictured above is Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes