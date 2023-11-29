Premier Sports set to return to UK

Premier Sports (PS) will return to the UK early next year subject to competition approval having agreed to take back control of the business which was recently sold to the Swedish-owned Viaplay Group of TV, streaming and radio channels. PS content will continue to be delivered on Sky and Virgin. Streaming customers can continue to use Amazon Prime and iTunes while PS plans to launch its own streaming service early in 2024.

The sports broadcaster, best known for its live 3pm Premier League football coverage on Saturdays, will continue to provide to show live Scottish FA Cup and exclusive Scottish League Cup matches. International football will again be showcased with Scotland’s national team games and the Uefa Euro 2024 playoffs as countries countdown Uefa Euro 2024 in Germany. Every game from Spain’s La Liga will be available.

Exclusive

Rugby is covered for fans across the UK with every game live from the United Rugby Championship (URC), with exclusive coverage of Glasgow and Edinburgh, all Ulster’s home and away games as well as exclusive games featuring Cardiff, Dragons RFC, Ospreys and Scarlets. PS exclusive EPCR Challenge Cup coverage will also feature games involving Edinburgh, Ospreys and Cardiff along with new NHL and Nascar content.

PS was founded in 2009 by Michael O’ Rourke. It operates two sports channels in the Republic with rights to the Premier League, FA Cup, URC, La Liga and will be the home for Uefa European club games in the Republic for three seasons starting next August. PS is also active in Asia where it shows exclusive rugby coverage such as the URC, Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup and Guinness Six Nations in 22 countries.