Premier Sports signs up to LOITV

The League of Ireland and Premier Sports have agreed a deal which sees the sports channel roll out a platform for League of Ireland television channel LOITV provide football fans by streaming through apps on mobile, tablet and smart TV. Premier Sports will see LOITV available on android TV, LG TV, FireTV, Sony, HiSense and mobile and tablet apps on Apple and Android. LOITV will also be available on desktop, Chromecast and AirPlay.

As part of the new partnership, a new subscription model will also be launched ahead of the 2025 season with offers including annual, monthly and 24-hour passes with details to be announced in the run up to the 2025 season. FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh said: “Premier Sports will enable the platform to become more accessible for League of Ireland fans and help grow the fanbase. We look forward to growing LOITV together.”

Rights

Premier Sports was founded in 2009 by Michael O’Rourke. The broadcaster currently operates two sports channels in the UK and Republic of Ireland with rights to La Liga, Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup, United Rugby Championship, Investec Champions Cup, EPCR Challenge Cup, Top 14, NHL, IIHF Worlds and Nascar in both markets.

Premier Sports has exclusive Irish rights to a Saturday 3pm Premier League fixture, FA Cup and the Uefa Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches. Premier Sports is also active in Asia, broadcasting exclusive rugby coverage such as the URC, Gallagher Premiership, Investec Champions Cup, Guinness Six Nations across 22 countries.

Pictured above, left to right: League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon, Premier Sports head of product Brian Stenson and FAI commercial director Sean Kavanagh