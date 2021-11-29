Premier Sports to show 25 PL games

Premier Sports will broadcast 25 live and exclusive Premier League games throughout the coming weeks. On Tuesday, November 30, the channel will be the only place to watch every PL game from round 14 with all 10 midweek fixtures live over three nights. The coverage begins at 7pm on Premier Sports 2 when Eddie Howe’s Newcastle take on Dean Smith’s Norwich.

Leeds and Crystal Palace then face off with kick off at 8.15pm. On Wednesday evening, there will be six games live across the Premier Sports channels with the highlight being the Merseyside derby as Everton and Liverpool do battle. Rafa Benitez welcomes Jurgen Klopp and his former side to Goodison Park with coverage beginning at 7.30pm on Premier Sports 1.

The other five games on Wednesday sees Chelsea make the trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford live on Premier Sports 2 with kick off at 7.30pm, while there will be four more games available on the red button via Sky – Southampton v Leicester, West Ham v Brighton, Wolves v Burnley and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa up against Manchester City.

Alexandre Lacazette in action for Arsenal. Photo: Joe Cunningham

Premier Sports will finish off the round of fixtures with another two live games on the Thursday evening as Spurs host Brentford at White Hart Lane in the 7.30pm kick off, while Manchester United face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the later game at 8.15pm where Ralf Rangnick might be in the dugout for his first game as interim manager of the Red Devils.

On hand to bring viewers every moment will be host Eoin McDevitt joined in studio by a line up of Neil Lennon, David James, Chris Sutton, Richard Dunne, Damien Delaney and Kenny Cunningham. The Premier Sports commentary team on hand to be the voice of the action during the three nights features Gary Breen, Brian Kerr, David McIntyre and Rob Daly.

Another four Premier League Saturday 3pm fixtures will be broadcast throughout December including the much anticipated return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield as Aston Villa’s new boss on December 11 and another round of fixtures from December 28 with all 10 games live, including Arsenal at home to Wolves and Liverpool away to Brendan Rogers’ Leicester City.

Tuesday 30th November

7.30pm Newcastle v Norwich

8.15pm Leeds v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 1st December

7.30pm Watford v Chelsea

7.30pm Southampton v Leicester

7.30pm West Ham v Brighton

7.30pm Wolves v Burnley

8.15pm Everton v Liverpool

8.15pm Aston Villa v Man City

Thursday 2nd December

7.30pm Spurs v Brentford

8.15pm Man United v Arsenal

Saturday 4th December

3pm Newcastle v Burnley

Saturday 11th December

3pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

Saturday 18th December

3pm Aston Villa v Burnley

Sunday 26th December

3pm Man City Leicester

Tuesday 28th December

12.30pm Arsenal v Wolves

3pm Crystal Palace v Norwich

3pm Southampton v Spurs

3pm Watford v West Ham

5.30pm Leeds v Aston Villa

8pm Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29th December

7.30pm Chelsea v Brighton

8.15pm Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30th December

7.30pm Everton v Newcastle

8.15pm Man United v Burnley

Saturday 1st January

3pm Watford v Spurs

Pictured above: Manchester City midfielder Rodri