Premier Sports to show Autumn Nations games

Premier Sports is to show 12 live and exclusive Autumn Nations Cup games in November and December in the Republic of Ireland. The first tournament is in place of the usual autumn internationals so teams can avoid extended travel due to Covid-19 with eight teams participating – Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Georgia and Fiji.

The opening round of live fixtures begin with a double header on Saturday, November 14 as Italy host Scotland from 12.45pm, before World Cup runners up England welcome Georgia to Twickenham from 3pm. The next day, Fiji return to France, having recorded a 21-17 victory in the Stade de France the last time they faced one another, with a 3.15pm kick off.

Ryle Nugent will host the games and he will be joined by Leinster and Ireland full back Rob Kearney, who was part of four Six Nations-winning squads during a 12-year international career, including two memorable Grand Slam titles in 2009 and 2018. Sky Ireland CEO JD Buckley said the line-up of games is great news for Irish rugby fans.

The full Autumn Nations Cup fixture list on Sky’s Premier Sports:

14 November | Italy v Scotland

14 November | England v Georgia

15 November | France v Fiji

21 November | Italy v Fiji

21 November | Wales v Georgia

22 November | Scotland v France

28 November | Scotland v Fiji

28 November | Wales v England

28 November | France v Italy

5 December | Georgia v TBC

5 December | Wales v TBC

6 December | England v TBC