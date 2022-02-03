Premier Sports to show four FA Cup games

Premier Sports will broadcast live four fourth round Emirates FA Cup games this weekend. The coverage kicks off this Saturday from 12pm as Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side host League One side Plymouth Argyle. The Blues qualified for the fourth round by Chesterfield in a comprehensive 5-1 victory and will be hoping for something similar against Plymouth.

Frank Lampard takes charge for his first game at Everton when they take on Brentford with live coverage from Goodison Park for the 3pm kick-off. Lampard wasted no time in strengthening his squad signing Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and Dele Alli in a permanent deal from Spurs. Brentford will have Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

Loan move

Erickson arrives on loan until the end of the season, just seven months after his cardiac arrest.

Cambridge United host Luton Town at 5.30pm. Irishman Wes Hoolahan is expected to line out for Cambridge after they knocked out the richest club in the world, Newcastle, in the third round with a 1-0 win. On Sunday afternoon, the action continues with Nottingham Forest welcoming current FA Cup holders Leicester City at the City Ground.

The first two ties on Saturday will be hosted by Eoin McDevitt and he will be joined in studio by former Republic of Ireland internationals Shay Given and Kenny Cunningham.

Premier Sports FA Cup Fixtures

Saturday, February 5:

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle (12.30pm kick-off)

Everton v Brentford (3pm)

Cambridge United v Luton Town (5.30pm)

Sunday, February 6

Nottingham Forest v Leicester City (4pm)