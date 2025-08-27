PRII appoints Laura Wall as new CEO

The Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) has appointed Laura Wall as its new chief executive. The former group director of PR and advocacy at Thinkhouse replaces Dr Martina Byrne, who recently stepped down to pursue other business interests. Wall has 16 years of agency experience across the UK and Ireland, specialising in brand and consumer PR.

She was recently named among DMG Media’s top 40 under 40 PR professionals. Wall’s appointment the hiring of Robert Farrell as the institute’s head of training and development. His background is in education and programme design. He founded the Digital Transformation Institute in 2020 and was involved in compliance and corporate governance roles.

The two appointments precede the first PRII Impact Awards on September 12.