PRII to stage conference in November

The PRII National Conference, ‘Key Issues for Communications Advisors’, takes place on November 10 and 11. The eight-hour programme features six areas of interest with over 20 speakers and is split across the two days. The majority of speakers and panelists will be live in studio while delegates will attend online. The full programme is available on www.prii.ie

The focus will be on issues that may have taken a back seat over the past 18 months but will influence the work of PR and advisors next year. The idea is to bring delegates up to speed with presentations and discussions so they can continue to keep calm and communicate no matter what is ahead for Irish economic, social environmental, cultural and political life.

The conference will be opened by a keynote address from Danny McCoy, chief executive, Ibec, while special guest on day two is Professor Brian MacCraith, who chairs both the high level task force on Covid-19 vaccination and the Future of Media Commission. A panel discussion will look at how PR practitioners can contribute to the recovery of the Irish economy.

Movements

Panellists include James Dunny, director of external Communications at Kerry Group; Ray Gordon, founding director and MD, Gordon MRM and Maeve Whooley, chief marketing officer, Irish Small & Medium Size Enterprises (ISME). Issues surrounding Covid, the climate crisis, COP26 and global social justice movements will be widely debated during this session.

Jeremy Cohen, partner, Blurred UK, will address the opportunities and risks ESGP poses for public relations and public affairs advisors. On the second day the delegates will hear Brian MacCraith’s views on how Covid and vaccine communications were handled and what lessons can be learned, as well as reflecting on the work of the Future of Media Commission.

Dr David Butler, director of the Centre for Sports Economics and Law at UCC, will share his insights on the future of sports sponsorship. Rob Hartnett, CEO, Sport for Business will chair a panel discussion and will be joined by Peter McKenna, GAA; Sarah O’Connor, Wilson Hartnell and Kelli O’Keeffe, MD, specialist in sports PR and commercial strategies at Teneo.

In addition, the PRII conference delegates will hear from thought leaders on new ways of working for the PR sector covering; the need for diversity of lived experience in teams; how professional services such as PR will change due to hybrid and flexible working; and how to measure and evaluate integrated campaigns. Pictured is PRII CEO Dr Martina Byrne.