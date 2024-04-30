PRII unveils five-year strategy

A new five-year strategy designed to support the growth and deepening recognition of the value and contribution of the communications sector has been launched by the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII). PRII chief executive Martina Byrne said the programme sets out a future for its members, whose work is recognised and valued as critical to problem-solving and success in organisations across the public and private sector.

Speaking at the launch, PRII president, David Geary said: “Our work over the coming years will, of necessity, engage with the world’s pressing challenges, where our members play pivotal roles in the fight against climate change, promoting equality and tolerance, and fostering digital fluency in the fight back against disinformation.” The Vista plan’s five key goals are voice, insights, support, togetherness, and accreditation.

Trust

The goals aim to facilitate the forging of valuable professional connections, tap into global thought-leadership, and stay abreast of industry trends. “Truth and trust are under attack,” Geary said, “and communicators must be custodians of both. By staying informed and embracing responsible AI practices, we can harness its potential to enhance its work while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct.”

The institute will continue to deliver its development programmes, support members, and attract the next generation of talent. PR and communications contributes an estimated €1.4 billion to the Irish economy, an increase of €200m over the past five years. CSO data indicates the industry employs over 3,300, an increase of close to 20 per cent in five years. The PRII now has over 1,200 members, the highest in its 70-year history.