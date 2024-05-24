Promise Gluten Free scoops grand prix at AIMs

The Promise Gluten Free brand whose ads herald ‘Better Bread, That’s a Promise’ won the inaugural grand prix at the Marketing Institute’s 18th annual All Ireland Marketing Awards (AIMs). PGF’s national campaign showcased customer stories across radio, out of home (OOH), digital, influencer, in-store and sponsorship. The work transformed Promise Gluten Free into a mainstream brand, increasing awareness, trial and reshaped perceptions.

The Grocer magazine named PGF as the UK’s fastest-growing bread and bakery goods brand.

PGF was also announced by RTE’s Katherine Thomas as the winner in the digital marketing and international marketing categories. The brand’s chief marketing officer Greta Hammel was presented with the award. She joined PGF six years ago, having worked in various marketing roles with Cadbury in Ireland and Mondelez International in Switzerland and the UK. She served as a board director with the Advertising Standards Authority.

The marketing team award went to Laya Healthcare, headed up by Kevin Kent.

Other winners on the night were PTSB for best brand campaign, Irish Life for insights and market research, O’Brien’s Fine Foods for sustainability and An Post for entertainment sponsorship. Sky won the sports sponsorship award. Allianz and Irish Life were both double winners, taking home the integrated and customer experience awards, and the new product development and insights and marketing research awards.

Innovation

The Beyond the Tree forest experience in Avondale, Co Wicklow won the marketing innovation and creativity award. Water Wipes won the public relations award and took home the top prize with its media partner PHD for client agency collaboration. Emma Butler of Laya was presented with the B2B marketing award, while AIG’s John Gillick received the strategic pricing award. Law firm Johnson Hana won the small business category.

The Department of Justice’s ‘Serious Consequences’ campaign by Javelin won the ad award.

SuperValu Musgrave topped the entries in the corporate social responsibility (CSR) category. ESB’s Electric Ireland was saluted for its use of Irish through its new creative platform, Saol Níos Gile, in what was the first year of the Official Languages Act. Electric Ireland’s Sarah Fitzgerald was named young marketer. The ecommerce award went to Currys Ireland for its strategic thinking and agility in mastering digital channels for marketing.

Greta Hammel, chief marketing officer, Promise Gluten Free, winner of the first grand prix at the AIMs, pictured with Theresa Roseingrave, Marketing Institute, RTE’s Katherine Thomas and Shane McGonigle, Marketing Institute, at the gala ceremony in the Clayton Burlington