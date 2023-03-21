Prosperity upbeat about digital prospects

Despite the challenges faced in the job market, including tech layouts and geopolitical stress, the digital sector is showing resilience with many companies achieving strong revenue and profits, Prosperity Recruitment reports. 2023 will be a transition year as companies will have more leverage in a market dominated by candidates for the last few years.

Prosperity Recruitment director Gary Mullan says tech layoffs will continue to supply the market with skilled talent happy to join companies outside Big Tech. It will present an opportunity for SMEs to recruit on favourable conditions. The ongoing remote versus office debate will settle, with companies and employees more aligned on hybrid solutions.

Employees will continue to prefer joining companies with fully remote policies and will leave companies that require them to go back to the office full-time. The results have been confirmed in Prosperity’s interviews with more than 900+ digital employees. “SMEs can have the best year since 2019 with once-in-a-lifetime talent in the market,” Mullan added.

Key findings from the Prosperity salaries report: