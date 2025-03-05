Pt78 consultancy hires Carty and Leonard

Pt78, the Dublin-based media audit and pitch doctor, has added two new associate directors. Frankie Carty joins the company with more than 20 years’ experience in media strategy, planning and investment. He was formerly head of agency business at Virgin Media and director of investment at Core Media. Nick Leonard, with 15 years’ media audit experience, joins from Ebiquity plc, and was previously with Citybox Advertising and Citigroup.

Vivien McKechnie, founding director, Pt78, said that the new team members would bring a new perspective to the business and be part of its growth ambitions at home and overseas in 2025. The company recently developed and launched a new online portal, Platform 78™, to improve its media audit service for clients and agencies.

Clients

Launched in 2017, Pt78 works with clients such as AIB, Circle K, Energia, Fáilte Ireland, FBD, Laya Healthcare, National Lottery, Musgrave and Sky. Services include media audit, pitch consultancy, marketing effectiveness audit and strategic planning. The company is owned and managed by founding partners Vivien McKechnie, Amy Mitchell and Sarah Probert.