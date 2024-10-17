PTSB and Electric Ireland named top sponsors

Onside sponsorship consultants together with the Marketing Institute (MII) have named PTSB’s sponsorship of the Irish Olympic and Paralympic teams and Electric Ireland’s sponsorship of Darkness into Light as Ireland’s most effective sponsorships in 2024. Voted upon by Ireland’s marketing professionals, the two brands were recognised as the industry’s foremost winners at a conference in the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road.
Sponsorship continues to be one of the fastest-growing areas in Irish marketing, rising to €227 million in 2024, up seven per cent on 2023. The 2024 Olympics and Paralympics along with increased demand for sponsorship assets fuelled the growth. Kim Kirwan, director of intelligence and insight at Onside said PTSB’s support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games placed the Irish bank ahead of global brands such as Coca-Cola, Samsung, and Visa.
Results
The impact was reinforced by members of the Irish public, who named PTSB as the most appealing sponsor of both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Closer to home, 70 per cent of marketing professionals felt that Lidl’s sponsorship of the LGFA delivered effective results for the sponsor and 65 per cent of marketers rated AIB’s sponsorship of the GAA Football All-Ireland Championship was an effective campaign, Kirwan added.
Athlete Rhasidat Adeleke (above) was voted the most marketable Irish sports star for 2025, followed by fellow Olympian Kellie Harrington with Rory McIlroy rounding out the top three. Speakers at this year’s ‘Who Won Sponsorship’ event included Olympic gold medal gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and Paralympians Ellen Keane and Orla Comerford. Shaun Harvey, strategic director, Wrexham AFC, spoke about how the club harnessed sponsorship.
Conference guests donated to the Cancer Fund For Children.