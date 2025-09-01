PTSB backs Guaranteed Irish awards

The stage is set for another celebration of Irish enterprise as the Guaranteed Irish Business Awards 2026, sponsored by PTSB, returns for its fifth consecutive year. The awards shine a spotlight on businesses that put Ireland first. The awards will take place earlier than usual, with a gala event on Thursday, March 5 2026 at a new venue soon to be revealed.

The green carpet event brings together over 400 Guaranteed Irish members for a night to honour resilience, innovation, and impact in a rapidly changing business landscape. Well-known personalities will interview attendees as they arrive, with fashion, beauty, and style from Irish brands taking centre stage.

Categories

Two new categories have been added – small business and an energy and utilities section. Other awards cover sustainability, retail an ecommerce, construction, food and beverage, tech and pharma. Guaranteed Irish is a not-for-profit body whose licenced mark is awarded to businesses that support jobs, communities, and are committed to Irish provenance.

Brid O’Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish, pictured with space researcher Dr Nora Patten. The Ballina native was recognised last year with an award for her aeronautical achievements.