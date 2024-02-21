PTSB homes in on athletes’ human strengths

Retail and online bank PTSB has rolled out its latest campaign profiling its title sponsorship of Ireland’s Olympic and Irish Paralympic teams ahead of Paris 2024. Created by Publicis Dublin, ‘The Human Behind the Athlete’, the campaign is based on the insight that most of us look upon athletes as if they were superhuman, with their only role to go out and represent Ireland. PTSB’s understanding of what these athletes go through runs deeper.

They recognise that behind every athlete, there’s a human who started it all, who gets up every morning and faces every challenge head on, even when it feels like the odds are against them. It tells the story of the weight of expectations and pressures that athletes like Kellie Harrington, Rhys McClenaghan, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Nicole Turner and Jordan Lee experience every day, right up to the moment they compete.

Training

The ad shines a light on what an average training day looks like for the athletes, showing the hard-work, dedication and commitment they need to have in representing their country on the world stage. The TV commercial was produced by Motherland and shot by writer and director Cameron Thuman, whose previous campaigns include Mercedes-Benz, the Olympics and Air Canada. He is a two-time Cannes Lions nominee.

The Paris Games campaign also runs across print, social media and out of home.

Last year, PTSB revamped the brand and repositioned the business as a full-service, customer-focused personal and business bank. In addition to launching its new brand name, PTSB, and visual identity, the bank introduced a new customer promise, ‘Altogether More Human’, in a bid to to highlight its new intentions in bringing tech and human talent together to meet people’s changing needs and deliver a better consumer experience.

Pictured above is Team Ireland Paralympic swimmer Nicole Turner

Watch the TV ad here