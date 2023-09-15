PTSB to sponsor Late Late Show

RTÉ Media Sales has announced that Permanent TSB has replaced Renault as sponsor of The Late Late Show on RTÉ One for the next two seasons. The financial details of the new deal were not disclosed. The contract comprises 730 credited stings for each of the two seasons. Comedian and broadcaster Pat Kielty will host the chat show in front of a live studio audience when the new season kicks off on RTÉ One at 9.35pm tonight.
The stings, created by Publicis Dublin, will air across RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1, series repeats and 30-day catch-up on RTÉ Player. It will also include the sponsor’s logo on all TV promos and on social media channels. Stephen Jackson, head of customer and marketing, PTSB, said the bank has over 1.3 million customers, with 25 new branches and over 185,000 new personal and SME customers signing up over the past 18 months.
Dara Meaney, head of sales, RTÉ said the Late Late was now embarking on its 61st season.
Above: Suzanne Lloyd and Stephen Jackson of Permanent TSB pictured with Patrick Kielty