Public House ads promote Indo rebrand

The Public House has launched a new campaign to accompany the Irish Independent rebrand. The campaign, titled Written all over Ireland, consists of a brand film, news and sport TV, cinema, VOD, radio, press, out of home, social and digital media. The work is the result of a strategic repositioning project, which identified the newspaper’s strength – the deep understanding and connection that its journalists have with Irish consumers.

The campaign’s title sums up the Indo’s unique approach to the news – rather than reporting from afar they are deeply ingrained in the culture and day to day goings-on in communities all over the country. The ads feature the newspaper’s new cláirseach font written on the lines and grooves of Irish people’s faces, the veins of a leaf, cracks in concrete and the folds of a camogie player’s sock.

Scenes

The Public House worked in close collaboration with the Irish Independent marketing team, designer Mark Porter and TV production company Piranha Bar, to bring the new look Irish Independent to life creatively, shooting extensive scenes featuring real sea swimmers, League of Ireland fans, and more. Lee Martin, head of marketing and promotions, Mediahuis, said that in September they rolled out the new Irish Independent masterbrand.

Independent.ie was retired as a brand and the Sunday Independent adopted the Irish Independent’s new identity.

The group’s regional newspapers, including The Kerryman, Sligo Champion and Wexford People, also adopted the new identity in their mastheads. ‘Written all over Ireland’ announces the new masterbrand. The campaign uses close-up imagery and the words of journalists to convey closeness. It also features the new cláirseach typography, vibrant colours, wordmark, and harp that are all part of the new identity.