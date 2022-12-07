Public House creates Kahlúa global ads

Creative agency The Public House have helped the Absolut Company launch a new global campaign for Kahlúa. The ads get to the heart of the coffee liqueur’s brand’s playful personality, celebrating three serves: the espresso martini, frozen mudslide and white russian. The aim of the campaign is to reposition Kahlúa in the treat space for at-home cocktails.

The ads comprise a suite of bold, playful and yellow key visuals complete with stylistic mess will be rolled out across out of home and print, strengthening the brand message and reinforcing brand colour cues. A variety of cutdowns, GIFs and stills were created in tandem with Melbourne-based Pixel. Each video has a soundtrack composed by Denis Kilty.

In order to stand out in a sea of drink and serves content, Pixel and The Public House used a variety of techniques such as puppetry, stop motion and in-camera supers. The Public House’s mantra is ‘Boring Doesn’t Sell’. Other agency clients include FBD Insurance, Irish Independent, Dunnes Stores, Epic: The Irish Emigration Museum and Barnardos.