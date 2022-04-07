Public House creates Ukraine ads for Unicef

The Public House have launched a campaign for Unicef Ireland’s Ukraine appeal. The hard-hitting ads examine the current situation for children affected by the Russian invasion with a sound design driven radio spot which sets up the innocent scene of young children ‘playing soldiers’ and violently interrupts them with the real sounds of the weapons they imitate.

The radio ad will be supported by home, press, social and digital ads. The campaign’s visual concept depicts a child reaching out to play with his toy soldiers, only to find they have turned on him and he is now in their crosshairs. Colin Hart, executive creative director, The Public House, said they reached out to Unicef Ireland to see if they could provide some help.

Threat

“The news coming out of Ukraine is frankly sickening,” Hart said. “We can only hope that the power of a piece of work like this prompts people to not only donate but to empathise and demand change. We are deeply appreciative of everyone who worked pro bono on this project. It shows what a great creative community we have in Ireland,” he added.

Peter Power, executive director, UNICEF Ireland, said the horrific war in Ukraine continues to pose a threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s 7.5 million children. “Children are losing everything they know,” Power said. “Their families are being separated, their homes are being destroyed and their innocence and right to play is being extinguished.”

Mikey Curran, senior copywriter, The Public House, said that when the conflict in Ukraine began, many people felt powerless. “Then we had this simple yet provocative idea and thought maybe we can do something,” Curran said. “Our suppliers stepped up and offered their services pro bono. We hope it inspires you to reach into your pocket,” Curran added.

To donate, click on

https://www.unicef.ie/?ch=GA&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1vPy4dCB9wIVSuztCh1XyQYoEAAYASAAEgJptvD_BwE