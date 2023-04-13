Public House makes Biden’s visit Epic

The Public House and Epic The Irish Emigration Museum welcomed the 46th President of the United States of America by bringing him up to speed on an ancestral curse. The visit of an Irish US president is massive news for a museum dedicated to the history of Ireland’s emigrants. The museum gave President Joe Biden a crash course in Irish slagging.

Epic tells the story of the 23 US presidents with Irish heritage and countless others who left these shores to make a new life for themselves in America. The return of a president who not only can trace his roots back to Mayo and Louth, but takes great pride in that fact, was a great opportunity to encourage people to come and learn more about the Irish diaspora.

Cheeky

The print and out of home ad poses a cheeky question: “Who would have thought Mayo would bring home a US President before an All-Ireland?” The line speaks to what an amazing moment it is for Mayo to have a long lost local in in the White House, while also bringing Biden up to speed on the alleged curse plaguing the Mayo football team for 72 years.

The newspaper ad ran as a page in this week’s Mayo News.

Yvonne Murphy, director of marketing at Epic, said that while the words are playful, the sentiment is sincere, with everyone at the museum wishing the President Biden a céad míle fáilte and an enjoyable visit to his ancestral home in Ballina. Of course, he also has family links to Co Louth and it was ‘the wee county’ where his latest visit to the Republic started.