Public House rolls out Wildlands ads

The Public House has launched a brand campaign for Wildlands, the adventure park in Moycullen, Co Galway. The idea depicts the stimulation ingrained in the Wildlands woodlands experience. Opened in August 2020, Wildlands is on 20 acres of mature woodland. The aim is to get Irish families back into nature, have fun, reconnect and rediscover the wild.

One of Wildlands key attractions is their Zip ‘n’ Trek, allowing adrenaline seekers of all ages to whizz through the trees, over one kilometre of ziplines while the sounds, sights and smells of the woods surround them. The campaign runs across print, digital and social. Faye Bohan, director at Wildlands, said the campaign was designed to drive awareness of the park.

Challenge

Wildlands also houses an indoor activity centre with multiple climbing walls of varying difficulty and suitable for all ages and skill levels. There is also a fully automated escape rooms style arena with 24 ‘Crystal Maze’ style challenge rooms with an Irish mythology twist. Each group challenge must be completed within the allocated time and includes live scoring.

The centre features a sports hall for indoor soccer, ball sports and athletics. Little ones can enjoy the wonderful fun village for imaginative and creative play. The Cloud unique playground maze combined with net tunnels allows kids to jump and climb through layered clouds, without the need for a harness. The Cloud is suitable for youngsters aged four to ten.