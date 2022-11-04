Public House seeks help for tache force

Creative agency The Public House has rolled out a new campaign for men’s health charity Movember, aimed at driving sign-ups and donations for the month-long moustache-growing initiative. Movember focuses on three areas of men’s health which are known to have the most impact – testicular cancer among those aged 15 to 34, prostate cancer and suicide.

One in eight men in Ireland are said to be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. Suicide is the leading cause of death among men aged 15-29 in Ireland. Movember funds a range of men’s health projects in Ireland aimed at raising awareness, change health behaviours, fund lifesaving research and build evidence for early intervention programmes.

The Public House helped form The Tache Force, which aims to get Movember trending again. The first public activations included changing the signage on Dublin’s busiest street to read MO’Connell Street and the staging of a shavedown in Trim, Co. Meath. Trim’s barbers offered free shaves to participants, as moustache growing starts with a blank canvas.

The campaign is also live across out of home and social. The group is open to all and it’s never too late to join. Sign up at Movember.ie to Mo Your Own Way. Whatever action you take could save a bro. #JoinTheTacheForce at movember.ie