Publicis acquires 49 per cent of Core

French advertising network Publicis Groupe has upped its stake in Core marketing communications from 16 per cent to 49 per cent. Core, which is headed up by chief executive Aidan Greene (above), claims billings in excess of €200 million and has around 320 employees. Clients include AIB, National Lottery, An Post, Fáilte Ireland, HSE, Sky and Three.

Core marketing services extend across creative, research and sponsorship and its media brands include Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith. Publicis Groupe already has a strong presence in Ireland through its 16 per cent shareholding in Publicis Dublin. Bartle Bogle Hegarty, aka BBH, set up a Dublin office last year to service Tesco Ireland.