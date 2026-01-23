Publicis adds ESB-Electric Ireland digital

Publicis Dublin has been appointed digital agency for ESB and Electric Ireland following a competitive pitch process. Having been awarded the above the line (ATL) business for both brands in 2024, the expanded remit will see the agency lead digital, social, content and performance activity across ESB and Electric Ireland.

The appointment builds on the agency’s recent work launching ESB’s ‘For Future Us‘ platform and will see Publicis Dublin support the ongoing evolution of Electric Ireland’s established brand platform, ‘Your World Brighter’, as both entities continue to evolve in a rapidly changing energy market. The appointment reflects the agency’s ‘Leave a Mark’ philosophy.

Builds

The win builds on the agency’s recent work for Virgin Media, PTSB and Spar. The agency’s in-house production offering, Publicis Studio, will help deliver content.