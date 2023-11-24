Publicis adds lion’s share of ESB

Publicis Dublin has won two of the three legs in a contest for the ESB group business. The agency run by Geraldine Jones (pictured) will now handle Electric Ireland and ESB corporate assignments. TBWA\Dublin, which was the agency for Electric Ireland and other ESB divisions for some years, retains the ESB Networks account. In more recent years, Electric Ireland was handled by Accenture Song’s Droga5, formerly Rothco.

The Electric Ireland-ESB corporate win follows on from Laya healthcare insurer’s recent move to Publicis. The agency has just rolled out Tayto’s first Christmas campaign. The snack brand’s animated TV commercial was produced by Outsider’s Karien Cherry. The spot shows Santa returning home on Christmas night, only to discover that he hasn’t received any gifts himself. Fortunately for Santa, another red suit-clad icon saves the day – Mr Tayto.