Publicis all heart for new VHI centres

A new VHI campaign by Publicis points to how its new centres take a 360-degree view of people’s health with the insurer’s own doctors, consultants and medical teams on call. The multi-channel campaign formats showcase just some of the many services on offer, including urgent care, paediatrics and diagnostics in an animated, heart-shaped health centre.

Publicis director Carol Lambert said VHI gave the agency’s full creative team a tour of the health centre in Carrickmines, Co Dublin, as it was being built. It helped them to understand the scale and level of detail and thoughtfulness that went into each floor. “Everything has been designed around the patient experience,” Lambert said.

Adam Bacon, head of marketing, VHI Healthcare, said the company has a history of driving change and innovation in healthcare in Ireland. “The new flagship facility will allow us to deliver care in a bespoke building with highly trained clinicians in custom designed physical spaces offering many of our current clinical services and much more,” Bacon added.

He said they wanted a more rounded view of people’s health to come across in the ads.

The facility’s model of care is built around healing patients by considering the body, mind and spirit as part of any treatment plan. The campaign comprises TV, cinema, radio, digital audio, VOD, out of home, social, display, search and press. The TV ad was directed by Gavin Kelly and Piranha Bar was once again hired to produce with media by Core’s Spark Foundry.