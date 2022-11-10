Publicis creates new Spar festive ad

BWG Foods has a new Spar TV ad for Christmas, the convenience retailer’s first in 10 years. The ad is a sequel to its iconic forerunner, ‘Finding Trees’, showing the Spar tree in different locations. The new ‘Finding Christmas’ will run during the Fifa World Cup tournament being played in Qatar and during The Late Late Toy Show on Friday, November 25th.

Revisiting the spirit of the 2012 classic and rather than featuring real Christmas trees only, the ad showcases structures that naturally resemble or have been augmented to look like Christmas trees. The ad continues with the same message that “wherever you find the tree, we hope you like what’s under it”, reflecting the eponymous ‘under the tree’ tagline.

Street-casting

Spar has augmented the cast of the new ad with a number of non-actors gathered through street-casting from the various communities filmed across Ireland. These included two of the original cast from the 2012 Spar ad, featured originally as two young primary school pupils but now 10 years older and senior secondary school students in the sequel.

The backing soundtrack involves some of Ireland’s best emerging musical talents with Meath folk duo, twin sisters Katie and Aoife Lynch, on lead vocals in a new rendition of The Raveonettes’ ‘The Christmas Song’, which also featured in ‘Finding Trees’. Produced by Antidote, it was shot on location in Galway, Kildare, Wicklow, Meath and Dublin over five days.

Spar has over 400 convenience stores nationwide.

Filming locations

Sally Gap, Roundwood, Co. Wicklow

East Point Business Park, Dublin 3

Portobello, Dublin, 8

Reginald St, The Liberties, Dublin 8

Wicklow Sailing Club, Wicklow Harbour, Co. Wicklow

SPAR Coolock Village, Dublin 5

Mary McAleese Boyne Valley Bridge, Co Meath

The Wonderful Barn, Leixlip, Co Kildare

Southwall, Poolbeg, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Blackrock Diving Tower, Salthill, Galway City