Publicis energises Electric Ireland’s festive lights

Electric Ireland has partnered with Dublin homeowner Dylan Walsh, the community figure known as the ‘Father Christmas of Finglas’ for transforming his north Dublin home into a dazzling holiday light display every year. To support Dylan’s charitable efforts (in aid of the Hear Me Out youth mental health project at Finglas Youth Resource Centre), Electric Ireland has donated and installed solar panels and a home battery system in his home.

“This year marks the 10th year of my Christmas lights display, and I’m grateful to Electric Ireland for supporting me,” Walsh said. “It’s wonderful to see how something as simple as Christmas lights can bring people together for a good cause, and put a smile on their face,” he added. An out of home (OOH) campaign by Publicis Dublin highlights the value of sustainability, showing how festive traditions evolve to embrace renewable energy.

Joy

Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, Electric Ireland, said: “Dylan’s Christmas lights display has been spreading joy in Finglas for over a decade. His dedication to his community and charitable work resonates deeply with us. When we learned about his initiative, we were inspired to help make his tradition more sustainable. By installing solar panels, we aim to help him save on energy costs so he can continue for years to come.”

To support Dylan Walsh’s fundraising efforts, go to https://gofund.me/8a9feca9