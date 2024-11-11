Publicis fuels discounts campaign for Flogas

Flogas has a new campaign which underscores that the energy supplier powers a lot more than just gas, providing electricity, solar and EV charging too. Rolling out across TV, radio, out of home (OOH), digital, social media, and PR, the campaign promotes Flogas as the ultimate dual fuel choice for Irish households. New customers that sign up for the dual fuel tariff can enjoy an offer of a €300 welcome bonus and a 24 per cent services discount.

Customers that switch their electricity earn a 26 per cent discount and a €220 bonus.

Created by Publicis Dublin, the campaign is aimed at increasing awareness and consideration of Flogas’ wider energy offering, while leveraging the trust and reliability from the brand’s heritage and footprint within the Irish energy market. Marketing and communications director Rita Kirwan said “the gas part about Flogas is that the gas part is only part of it”. The creative director at Publicis was Nick Doring and the ad was produced by Antidote.

